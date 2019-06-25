Progenics up 6% on PyL data in prostate cancer

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX +5.9% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of results from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, OSPREY, evaluating PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent PyL in men with high-risk metastatic prostate cancer and an investigator-sponsored study assessing PyL in men with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer. The data were presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Annual Meeting in Anaheim, CA.

The company says the collective data show PyL's ability to detect locally advanced, biochemically recurrent and metastatic prostate cancer.

A Phase 3 study, CONDOR, is in process with an estimated completion date of January 2020.