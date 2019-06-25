Some shipping heavyweights seen at risk of missing climate targets

A new report from CDP breaks down which shipping companies are ready for the low-carbon transition in the industry.

"Achieving long-term emission reductions will be challenging for the sector with a clear gap between company ambition and the technologies and fuels required to deliver the IMO’s long term emission reductions," warns CDP.

CDP says container transport companies have already achieved the highest emissions reductions across subsectors, while emissions control from bulk and tankers have stagnated.

In a detailed breakdown of company climate-related performance, NYK Line, A.P. Moeller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF), Mitsui O.S.K (OTCPK:MSLOY, OTC:MSLOF, OTCPK:MSLOD) and K Line ranked near the top - while Cosco (OTCPK:CICOF), Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), NS United KK, Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCPK:PCFBF) and Teekay (NYSE:TK) lagged.