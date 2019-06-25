Global copper mine output to grow 3.5% annually, report says

Global copper production should enjoy steady growth over the coming decade, according to Fitch Solutions, which foresees annual output rising an average 3.5% annual rate to 2028 with volume climbing to 28.7M mt from 21.4M mt during the period.

In Chile, the world's top producer, Fitch sees copper production climbing 4% Y/Y due to strong performance from the country's major mines as well as Pres. Piñera's business-friendly policies.

Meanwhile, a strike at the Chuquicamata mine in northern Chile risks wiping out 10K metric tons from a market that is already expected to end the year in a deficit.

The strike at the mine, which produced 321K tons of copper last year, has entered its 12th day with no signs of agreement between the company and unions.

ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, COPX, DBB, CPER, BOM, BDD, JJM, BOS, RJZ, UBM