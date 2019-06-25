Northern Trust may be on the hook for losses at struggling U.K. fund - WSJ

U.S. custodial bank Northern Trust (NTRS -0.7% ) lent £150M ($190M) to Woodford Patient Capital Trust, a fund that invested in young companies with shares that are hard to trade, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing fund documents.

Northern Trust could be on the hook for losses related to the troubles at Woodford Investment Management, which suspended withdrawals from its £3.7B Woodford Equity Income Fund.

A U.K. financial regulator says Woodford breached its own limits on unlisted stockholdings in 2018 is now investigating events that led the fund to stop withdrawals.