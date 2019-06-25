A flurry of activity at Consolidated-Tomoka

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO +0.5% ) sells a 76K-square-foot multi-tenant office property in Santa Clara, CA, for $37.0M, or $488 per square foot.

Price represents a cap rate of 6.62%.

Estimates gain on sale of ~$9.0M, or ~$1.36 per share, after tax, representing an unlevered IRR of 14.67%.

Intends to redeploy proceeds through a 1031 like-kind exchange structure.

Consolidated-Tomoka also bought ~15K-square-foot building on 3.55 acres in Albany, GA, for ~$3.6M, leased to Walgreens.

Extends lease with Century Theatres for property in downtown Reno, NV, by five years to expire at Nov. 30, 2024.

Originates a $8M first mortgage bridge loan secured by 72 acres of land in Orlando, FL, representing a loan-to-value of ~67% on the borrower's $12M acquisition price for the land.