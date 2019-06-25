Pharma players in green on AbbVie/Allergan deal

Members of Big Biopharma, with the notable exception of AbbVie, are all enjoying a spike in buying after its $63B bid for Allergan, stoking hopes that big healthcare mergers are back in play.
Selected tickers: Takeda (TAK +1.3%), Bausch Health Companies (BHC +4.2%), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.2%), AstraZeneca (AZN +0.2%), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY +1%), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +0.6%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.6%), Eli Lilly (LLY +0.7%), Merck (MRK), Novartis (NVS +0.7%), Pfizer (PFE +0.6%), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +6.4%), Amgen (AMGN +0.9%), Biogen (BIIB +3.1%), Gilead Sciences (GILD +1%), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX +0.3%)
ETFs: (XPH +3.4%), (XBI +0.9%), (IBB +0.9%), (PJP +1.2%), (IHE +2.3%), (PPH +0.6%), (XLV +0.1%)
