Retailers plot Amazon Prime Day strategies

The retail sector will have a competitive few weeks ahead with Amazon's Day (AMZN -1.2% ) Prime Day now officially scheduled for July 15-16.

Just like last year, Walmart (WMT -0.1% ) and Target (TGT -0.5% ) will react strongly to protect their market share around the 48-hour summer shopping event, while retailers like Gap (GPS -0.6% ), L Brands (LB -0.3% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -2.2% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -2.9% ), Macy's (M -1.9% ), Kohl's (KSS -0.8% ) and even Best Buy (BBY -0.5% ) are also plotting Prime Day strategies.

RetailMeNot predicts 250 retailers will ramp up promotions around Prime Day with the event becoming the unofficial kickoff to the Back-to-School season and pulling forward some consumer spending.

Last year, Prime members purchased more than 100M products on Prime Day even with a tech glitch at the start.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, FXD, EMTY, RCD, PMR, FTXD, JHMC