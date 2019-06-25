Fracking revolution a 'disaster' for investors, says former EQT boss

The shale gas revolution has been "an unmitigated disaster for any buy-and-hold investor in the shale gas industry with very few limited exceptions," according to former EQT Corp. (EQT -6.8% ) CEO Steve Schlotterbeck.

The shale pioneer is not against fracking so much as the industry's mismanagement: "Nearly every American has benefited from shale gas, with one big exception - the shale gas investors... In a little more than a decade, most of these companies just destroyed a very large percentage of their companies' value that they had at the beginning of the shale revolution."

Schlotterbeck is not the first industry insider to express alarm about the shale industry's track record of producing vast amounts of gas while burning through far more cash than it can earn, but his remarks delivered to a petrochemical conference in Pittsburgh came from an executive uniquely positioned to understand how major drillers in the Marcellus shale make financial decisions.

"Excluding capital, the big eight basin producers have destroyed on average 80% of the value of their companies since the beginning of the shale revolution," Schlotterbeck said, referring to Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Cabot Oil and Gas (NYSE:COG), Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX), Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) and EQT.

