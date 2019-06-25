Endeavour Mining ups reserves at flagship Houndé mine

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF +1.2% ) reported a 41% increase in reserves at its Houndé mine in Burkina Faso as large portion of the Kari Pump maiden estimate for measured and indicated resource was converted to reserves.

Kari Pump holds a 7.3M tonne reserve grading 3.01g/t for 710,000 ounces, and the company plans to commence mining at Kari Pump during Q4 2019.

Based on a gold price of $1,250 per ounce, the project’s gold reserves had been converted into probable reserves out of an indicated resource base of 796,000 ounces, representing a conversion ratio of 89%, hence Houndé mine’s proven and probable reserves increased to 34.8M tonnes, at a grade of 2.19 g/t gold, for 2.45M ounces of gold.