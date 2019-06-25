Facebook launches issue ad transparency tools worldwide

Facebook (FB -1.7% ) is giving a global rollout to its transparency tools for advertisers, looking to add clarity on ads placed about social issues, elections and politics.

That includes bringing previously built advertiser authentication to new countries: Facebook will confirm advertiser IDs and allow them to disclose who's responsible for a given ad. That and other information will be placed in Facebook's Ad Library for seven years.

It's also requiring more authorizations and disclaimers, noting "Elections are happening all over the world and some happen with very little notice."

Along with the rollout, it's expanding access to the Ad Library API globally, "so regulators, journalists, watchdog groups and other people can analyze ads about social issues, elections or politics and help hold advertisers and Facebook accountable."