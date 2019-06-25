Stocks slide, 10-year Treasury yield dips below 2%

The three major U.S. stock averages decline and the 10-year Treasury yield falls below 2% as U.S. officials play down expectations of an imminent resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute and Iran says the latest sanctions imposed by the U.S. close the door to diplomacy.

The Nasdaq falls 0.7% , the S&P slips 0.4% , and the Dow is off 0.2% in midday trading.

In economic reports, new home sales in May fell to a five-month low and U.S. consumer confidence sinks to the lowest since 2017.

By S&P 500 industry sector, communications services ( -1.2% ) and information technology ( -0.8% ) create the most drag on the markets, while real estate ( +0.4% ), materials ( +0.2% ), and health care ( +0.1% ) manage gains.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.988%.

Crude oil rises 0.5% to $58.17 per barrel; gold advances 0.9% to $1,431.40 per ounce.