Stocks slide, 10-year Treasury yield dips below 2%

The three major U.S. stock averages decline and the 10-year Treasury yield falls below 2% as U.S. officials play down expectations of an imminent resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute and Iran says the latest sanctions imposed by the U.S. close the door to diplomacy.
The Nasdaq falls 0.7%, the S&P slips 0.4%, and the Dow is off 0.2% in midday trading.
In economic reports, new home sales in May fell to a five-month low and U.S. consumer confidence sinks to the lowest since 2017.
By S&P 500 industry sector, communications services (-1.2%) and information technology (-0.8%) create the most drag on the markets, while real estate (+0.4%), materials (+0.2%), and health care (+0.1%) manage gains.
10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.988%.
Crude oil rises 0.5% to $58.17 per barrel; gold advances 0.9% to $1,431.40 per ounce.
The Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 96.04.
