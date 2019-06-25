Competing PG&E bankruptcy reorg plan worth up to $30B

A committee of PG&E (PCG +2% ) bondholders has filed a competing reorganization plan to the San Francisco bankruptcy court that would inject as much as $30B, primarily equity, to help the utility emerge from Chapter 11 and address liability from wildfires.

The committee of senior unsecured noteholders also seeks to terminate PG&E's exclusive period to file and confirm its own bankruptcy plan, saying "the need to exit bankruptcy expeditiously is paramount" and PG&E has been too slow to file a plan.

The plan also would provide a "substantial" capital investment to fund improvements to PG&E's electric infrastructure to ensure reliable power service and meet California's renewable energy goals.