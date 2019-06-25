Deutsche Bank's head of equities heads for the exit - WSJ

Deutsche Bank's (DB +0.6% ) global head of equities is expected to depart, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank's executives had discussed a possible senior role for Peter Selman in a planned non-core unit, or bad bank that's expected to hold long-dated derivatives and other positions set for sale or wind-down, but Selman indicated that he planned to leave.

It's the latest development in Deutsche Bank's continued downsizing, as it struggles to cut costs and strives to reverse declining revenue; it plans to close large portions of its unprofitable equities business, people familiar with the plans told WSJ.