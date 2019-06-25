IHG and Las Vegas Sands expand partnership

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG -0.1% ) announces a partnership with Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS) that will see The Venetian Macao and The Parisian Macao become InterContinental Alliance Resorts.

In addition, The Londoner Hotel in Macao will join the alliance when it opens in 2020 following the renovation of the current Holiday Inn Macao Cotai Central.

IHG and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas also entered a long-term extension of their alliance.

The partnership extends through to 2027 at all five properties.

