Airbnb launches high-end travel site

Ahead of its IPO later this year, Airbnb (AIRB) launches the Luxe site, which includes more than 2K homes with an average price of $2,000 per night.

The Luxe listings offer high-end rentals like castles and luxury city stays. The platform currently has urban listings in London, L.A., and Sydney with plans to add at least 12 more cities by year's end.

Luxe renters can add on the service of a "trip designer," who can organize local activities and hire in-house staff.

Related: In 2017, AIRB acquired the Luxury Retreats high-end travel site.