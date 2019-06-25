CalAmp, Dogo partner on fleet/supply chain management in Latin America

CalAmp (CAMP +1.3% ) and its new value-added distributor Dogo Informatique are teaming to expand fleet and supply chain management for customers across Mexico and Latin America.

Even as 2G networks shut down in the region, CalAmp and Dogo are working to get access to 3G and 4G networks to fleet and asset managers, insurance providers and car rental companies.

CalAmp's technology will support a range of applications from fleet management to cold chain visibility in food and beverage transport to stolen asset recovery and risk mitigation.