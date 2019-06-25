Argentina's Vaca Muerta finally produces oil - Bloomberg

The giant Vaca Muerta formation has produced its first two cargoes - one of light oil, one of liquefied natural gas - foreshadowing what industry officials say will be a steady flow of shipments by the end of the year, Bloomberg reports.

A number of logistical and economic hurdles remain, but the export cargoes are the first sign that the $13B invested in the project over the last eight years might actually pay off.

"The system is going to change from one of importing oil and products to one of exporting," says Sean Rooney, Royal Dutch Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) chief in Argentina. "And that's going to grow over time. It's going to be some hundreds of thousands of barrels a day."

