CBO outlook discusses rising federal debt, interest costs

The Congressional Budget Office's annual federal budget projections sees federal debt rising to unprecedented levels--from 78% of gross domestic product in 2019 to 144% by 2049.

The expected rise in government borrowing will lead to significantly higher interest costs, eventually exceeding all discretionary spending by 2046, according to the report.

Projections of federal debt, though are down slightly from last year's, due to projections of lower discretionary and net interest spending, which are partly offset by a small reduction in project revenue.

Low interest rates has continued to surprise the CBO, which has revised its projections of interest rates downward several times. For example, from 2030 to 2035, the average rate on federal debt is now projected to be 3.5%, 1.7 percentage points lower than the agency projected for that period in June 2010.

But the lower-than-expected interest rates can have a negative effect, especially during an economic downturn.

"Persistently low and declining interest rates could affect the Federal Reserve’s ability to use monetary policy to respond sufficiently to a negative shock," the report explains.