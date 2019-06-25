GasLog upgraded, GasLog Partners cut at Stifel after IDR exchange

GasLog (GLOG +5.6% ) jumps after Stifel upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with an $18 price target, up from $17, as analyst Benjamin Nolan cites valuation and his expectation for strong liquefied natural gas charter rates in this year's H2.

Nolan also cites "favorable terms" for the buyout of incentive distribution rights from the GasLog Partners (GLOP -1.7% ) partnership; in exchange for the IDRs, GLOG will receive more than 2.53M common units and 2.49M newly issued Class B units.

At the same time, Nolan downgrades GLOP to Hold from Buy with an unchanged $22 price target, citing the agreement to eliminate the IDRs in exchange for limited partner units at a "higher than necessary" price.

GLOG's average Sell Side Rating is Buy and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Very Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.

GLOP's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.