Sandfire Resources to acquire MOD Resources

Sandfire Resources (OTC:SFRRF) agrees to acquire MOD Resources for A$167M.

Under the offer agreement, each MOD shareholder could elect to receive either A$0.45 in cash, capped at A$41.6M, or 0.0664 Sandfire shares for each MOD share.

Sandfire says that the acquisition of MOD added Kalahari copper belt in Botswana which includes the advanced T3 Project scheduled to commence construction in 2020 with first production expected in 2021.

A recent feasibility study into the T3 copper project estimated a capital cost of A$182M sustaining a production rate of 28,000 t/y of copper and 1.1M ounces a year of silver over an 11.5-year mine life.