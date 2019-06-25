KB Home Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $933.49M (-15.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kbh has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.