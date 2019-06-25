Worthington Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Worthington (NYSE:WOR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-18.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $986.47M (-3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wor has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.