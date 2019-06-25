Herman Miller Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $657.23M (+6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mlhr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.