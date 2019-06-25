H.B. Fuller Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $779.07M (-1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ful has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.