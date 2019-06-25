BlackBerry Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $264.55M (+21.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bb has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.

