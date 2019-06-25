Paychex Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $978.94M (+12.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, payx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.