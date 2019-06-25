FOMC being careful not to increase uncertainty, Powell says

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasizes the Federal Open Market Committee's stance last week that it will "closely monitor implications" of data for the economic outlook and will "act as appropriate to sustain" the U.S.'s economic expansion, in comments at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York.

He's carefully balancing his words, of course.

Though FOMC's baseline outlook "remains favorable," risks to the outlook have increased.

"The question my colleagues and I are grappling with is whether these uncertainties will continue to weigh on the outlook and thus call for additional policy accommodation," he said.

Though acknowledging that many FOMC participants feel the case for easing policy has strengthened, he's careful to note that "monetary policy should not overreact to any individual data point or short-term swing in sentiment. Doing so would risk adding even more uncertainty to the outlook."

The 10-year Treasury yield, which had fallen below 2% earlier, now at 2.01%. (TLT +0.4% ), (TBT -0.9% ).