IHS Markit Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (+14.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, info has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.