Actuant Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $301.21M (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, atu has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.