UniFirst Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (+7.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $441.7M (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, unf has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.