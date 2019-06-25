Telecom Italia eyes merging fiber units - Reuters

Telecom Italia (TI -0.9% ) is considering a merger of its Flash Fiber unit with rival Open Fiber as a route to creating a national broadband network, Reuters reports.

That's vs. the alternative of taking over Open Fiber outright, according to the report.

The company will discuss both options at a Thursday board meeting.

Telecom Italia last week signed NDA docs with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Enel SpA (ENLAY -1.3% ) that could jump-start talks on an Open Fiber combination.

A merger of the two would mitigate competition concerns in an outright takeover by the former monopoly provider.