Credit Suisse expects outperformance to continue for McDonald's

Credit Suisse starts off coverage on McDonald's (MCD +0.7% ) with an Outperform rating.

"Recent asset and technology investments support a more modernized MCD, and we believe the company is effectively expanding its competitive moat relative to peers. SSS represent the greatest source of upside to shares, with MCD’s slate of on-trend sales initiatives supporting outperformance," outlines CS analyst Lauren Silberman.

On the topic of valuation, Silberman points to healthy same-store sales growth at McDonald's, the defensive characteristics of the stock and the transition by the company to a ~95% franchised model as supporting the current premium valuation.

Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $230 to McDonald's vs. the sell-side average PT of $215.89.