Micron Q3: What to watch

Micron (MU +0.4% ) will report Q3 results after the bell with consensus expecting $4.7B in revenue and $0.80 EPS. The Q4 outlook is projected with $0.70 on $4.56B in revenue.

MU's guidance for the quarter: Revenue, $4.6-5B; EPS, $0.75-0.79; Gross margin, 37-40% (Q2 was 50%); Operating expenses, $760-810M.

DRAM/NAND: Micron guided light sequential DRAM bit growth with much higher growth rates to come in Q4, and a modest sequential NAND decline with growth to resume in Q4.

Recent analyst actions: Citi expects a "fugly" report that misses Micron's estimates due to continuing DRAM weakness, J.P. Morgan cut its FY19 EPS estimate to $5.64 because of the U.S. supplier ban for Huawei, and Baird and Evercore agreed that the memory recovery won't arrive until 2020