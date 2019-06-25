Sealed Air $475M loan challenges bank appetite for funded assets - Reuters

Sealed Air (SEE +1.1% ) is wrapping up a $475M term loan A that has challenged banks' return models and pushed the limits on their appetite for funded assets, Reuters reports.

In a bid to attract demand from banks eager for additional income, SEE made a play to nab a funded term loan at a lower cost than its existing revolving credit facility, according to the report; term loan debt typically is as costly as a revolving credit line.

"They looked to price this tighter than their core revolving credit mainly to bet that there is a subset of banks very hungry for funded paper," a banker tells Reuters. "They did it as an asset purchase, at a very aggressive price."

The financing that backs SEE's $510M acquisition of bagging systems maker Automated Packaging Systems comes on the heels of heightened demand for TLAs this year.