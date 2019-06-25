Mosaic target hiked to $30 at Cowen on higher earnings via Brazil efficiency

Mosaic (MOS +3% ) moves higher after Cowen maintains its Outperform rating and raises its stock price target to $30 from $26 after the firm returned from a visit to Brazil to meet with management and came away with a far greater appreciation for earnings upside for the Brazil facilities.

Cowen also raises its FY 2019 estimate for MOS on a rebound in H2 attributed to high corn acreage estimates for spring 2020 and above average application of all nutrients in the fall of 2019, adding that earnings would be even higher if not for the issues in Brazil around tailing dams and the higher cost of production for phosphate chemicals.

For FY 2020, the firm raises estimates on a combination of better product prices and volumes, a return of Brazilian phosphate facilities to normal operations, and a further increase to Brazil earnings on market gains from both organic growth and further acquisition synergy capture.

MOS's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Ranking is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Neutral.