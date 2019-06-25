Petrofac loses out on $10B in contracts as SFO probe drags on - Reuters

Petrofac (OTCPK:POFCF) failed to win any new contracts worth $10b of work in Saudi Arabia and Iraq that it has been bidding for earlier this year; the company said that would normally have expected to win $2b-$3b worth of contracts.

In February, a former head of sales, David Lufkin pleaded guilty to 11 counts of bribery in relation to oil deals in Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The contracts cited by the SFO were collectively worth over $4B and included a $1.56b award by Saudi Aramco in November 2015 .

Petrofac said that new orders of ~$1.7B so far this year reflect “recent challenges in Saudi Arabia and Iraq”.

The company is navigating legal challenges for the last two years and since the SFO first announced its probe in 2017 the company has lost nearly half of their value.