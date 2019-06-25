China's CITIC OK for C$612M investment in Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) secures an additional C$612M granted by its largest shareholder, China's state-owned CITIC Metal, which the Canadian miner is using to build the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The investment is CITIC's second in Ivanhoe in less than a year, bringing its total financing to ~C$1B.

Once fully developed, Kamoa-Kakula is believed to have the potential to become the world's second largest copper mine, producing 382K mt/year of copper during the first 10 years of mine life.