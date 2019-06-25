Search for two Fed governors enters final stages - Bloomberg

White House aides will send a short list of candidates for two vacancies on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to President Trump soon, a senior administration official told Bloomberg.

The president is expected to start interviewing the finalists after he returns from the G-20 summit in Japan.

Bloomberg reports that the White House is considering conservative economist Judy Shelton for one of the seats.

Trump has named for people to fill the vacancies, but none of them has made it through the Senate; two of them withdrew before their names were submitted to the Senate.