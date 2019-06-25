Chemours' H2 seen more difficult than expected, BMO analyst says

Chemours (CC +0.9% ) is maintained with an Outperform rating but at a reduced price target of $45, cut from $50, at BMO Capital, citing challenges in several end markets which suggest the company's rebound in this year's H2 could be slower than expected.

Chemours saw sluggish demand in Q2, with weather affecting the coatings business, a continued slowdown in the automotive sector and mixed consumer sentiment in the international market, indicating the widely expected H2 uptick likely will be more difficult than expected, says BMO's John McNulty.

BMO also cuts its Q2 EPS estimate to $0.67 from $0.97 and its EPS estimates for 2019, 2020 and 2021 to $3.65, $5.06 and $5.91, respectively.