Citigroup ends some card perks, starts new pay with point program

Citigroup (C -1.3% ) will end free trip insurance and price-protection guarantees from all its U.S. cards, Bloomberg reports.

Some other perks, including car-rental and lost-baggage insurance, will be pulled from some accounts.

The bank "continuously evaluates" products to ensure that the benefits meets its customers' needs. The company cites "sustained low usage" as the reason for ending those specific rewards.

Separately, Citi introduced a new way for customers to redeem their reward points. The new offering, called Pay With Points, will let customers know any time they make purchases eligible to be paid using ThankYou points.