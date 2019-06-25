NV Energy to build three major solar projects with battery storage

Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) NV Energy unveils plans for three new solar projects totaling 1,200 MW paired with 590 MW of battery storage, which would more than double the utility's renewable energy resources by 2023.

The three solar-plus-storage projects will be developed by 8minute Solar Energy, EDF Renewables, and Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners with Arevia Power; two will be built on the Moapa Band of Paiutes Indian River Reservation, in partnership with the tribe.

One of the projects, at 690 MW, would be the largest solar plant in the U.S., according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

NV Energy, which provides 81% of Nevada's electricity, says the projects will push it past a target to double renewable energy capacity during 2018-23.