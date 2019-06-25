FedEx points to weak global trade as drag

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is up slightly after topping FQ4 EPS estimates by a comfortable margin on revenue growth of 2.9%.

Operating income fell 8% to $1.72B during the quarter on an operating margin rate of 9.6%.

Looking ahead, operating income at FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight is expected to increase due to higher revenues. At FedEx Express, macroeconomic weakness and trade uncertainty, continued mix shift to lower-yielding services and a strategic decision to not renew a customer contract are anticipated to negatively impact operating income.

"Our fiscal 2020 performance is being negatively affected by continued weakness in global trade and industrial production, especially at FedEx Express," notes FedEx CFO said Alan Graf.

Shares of FedEx are up 0.60% AH to $156.05.

Previously: FedEx EPS beats by $0.18, misses on revenue (June 25)