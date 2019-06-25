Micron +4% on Q3 earnings strength

Update with segment performance info:

DRAM revenue was down 19% Q/Q and 45% Y/Y. ASPs were down nearly 20% Q/Q, and shipment quantities were relatively flat.

NAND revenue dropped 18% Q/Q and 25% Y/Y. ASPs were down in the mid-teens percentage range Q/Q, and shipments down mid-single digits.

More revenue: Compute and Networking, down 13% Q/Q and 48% Y/Y; Mobile, down 27% Q/Q and 33% Y/Y; Storage, down 20% Q/Q and 29% Y/Y; Embedded, down 12% Q/Q and 22% Y/Y.

Original post: Micron (NASDAQ:MU) +4.2% after Q3 beats that topped the highest earnings estimate with a reported $1.05 (consensus: $0.78).

Adjusted gross margin was 39.3%, down from last year's 60.9% but near the upper end of Micron's guidance.

Q3 capex totaled $2.21B, leading to FCF of $504M.

Another capex cut: "Micron's improved competitive position and strong execution helped us deliver solid results despite a challenging environment. While we are seeing early signs of demand improvement, we plan to reduce our capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 to help improve industry supply-demand balance," says CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

