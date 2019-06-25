Alexandria Real Estate closes 4.4M-share stock offering

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) closes its public offering of 4,427,500 shares of common stock at $145.00 each, including the 577,500 shares sold under a greenshoe option.

In connection with the offering, ghe company entered into forward sale agreements with each of Bank of America N.A., Citibank N.A., and JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London Branch.

ARE won't initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the forward purchasers.

