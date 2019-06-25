Facebook in talks for 1M square feet in Hudson Yards - report

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is in major talks to take at least 1M square feet in the fast-growing Hudson Yards project, quickly establishing a technology sector on the west side of Manhattan.

That deal is close enough that the developers (Related Cos. and Oxford Properties) put aside a deal for about 450,000 square feet that law firm Debevoise & Plimpton was considering, Crain's reports.

Facebook has office space in several New York City locations, but a recent search for a big new space has had landlords lining up to court the company, including potential deals like redevelopment at 1 Madison Ave. and a soaring office skyscraper that Vornado would build across from Penn Station.