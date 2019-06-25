Second Sight up 22% after hours on encouraging Orion data

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) jumps 22% after hours in response to positive data on six blind patients receiving its Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System. The results were presented at the World Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Annual Meeting in New York.

Four of the six patients have reached the 12-month follow-up point. Three of the four were able to locate a high-contrast target more effectively when the device was turned on compared to off. Three of the four were also able to determine the direction of motion of a high-contrast target significantly better when the device was on versus off.

On the safety front, two of the six participants experienced an adverse event, including one serious (seizure). There were a total of five non-serious adverse events, none unanticipated.

Orion converts images captured by a eyeglass-mounted miniature video camera to a series of electrical pulses transmitted wirelessly to electrodes implanted on the brain's visual cortex.

Development is ongoing.