Apple Hospitality names former analyst as CFO

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) names Rachael Rothman as executive vice president and CFO, effective July 1, 2019.

She succeeds Bryan Peery who announced plans to retire from the company in Q1 2020. After July 1, 2019, Peery will be executive vice president and chief accounting officer.

Most recently Rothman was senior vice president, investor relations and strategy, for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

From 2010 until 2018, she was a senior analyst for Susquehanna International Group, where she led a team responsible for analysis of public hotel, casino, cruise line, real estate investment trust, and restaurant companies.