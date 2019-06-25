Stocks sink after Fed officials dampen rate cut hopes

Stocks fell across the board after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is known for his vocal opposition to interest rate increases, said around midday he believed it was not necessary to cut the Fed funds rate by 50 basis points, preferring a 25 bp "insurance" cut.

Also, Fed Chair Powell said the central bank will take a wait-and-see approach given how rapid recent economic changes have been and reminded that monetary policy should not overreact to any individual data point or short-term swings in sentiment.

Meanwhile, expectations for the upcoming G-20 summit also were lowered after a White House official told Reuters that the U.S. will not accept any new tariff conditions and that the goal is to simply reopen talks.

The result was a broad pullback in stocks, with 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished lower, led by information technology (-1.8%), communication services (-1.6%) and consumer discretionary (-1.1%); the materials sector was unchanged.

U.S. Treasury prices ended mostly higher, as the two-year yield finished flat but the 10-year yield slipped 3 bps to 1.99%.

WTI crude oil was unchanged at $57.83/bbl.