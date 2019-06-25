AeroVironment tanks ~10% on lower Q4 sales and profitability

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) down 9.6% AH, after the company reports Q4 sales decline 23% Y/Y to $87.9M due to lower product and service revenues.

Product sales was down 30% to ~$60M and service revenues was slightly down at $28.2M

The company witnessed reduced gross margin of 42% from 45%; with higher SG&A and R&D expenses operating margin compressed from 24.5% to 5.8%; SG&A expense included impairment charges of $4.4M related to the long-lived assets of commercial UAS Quantix solution.

Net income of $5.7M was down from $16.8M.

Funded backlog remained stagnant at $164.3M.

For 2020, the Company expects sales of $350M - $370M with diluted EPS of ~$1.35 and $1.55; financial outlook assumes ~5% ownership of the HAPSMobile JV and expected losses of Pulse Aerospace, acquired in June 2019; forecasts adj. EPS of $1.47 and $1.67.

