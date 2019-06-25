Paramount Group to buy San Francisco office tower for $408M

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) agrees to buy 55 Second Street, a 387K-square-foot office building in San Francisco's South Financial District for ~$408M, or $1,054 per square foot.

Paramount expects to bring in a joint venture partner before closing the deal, which is expected in Q3 2019.

The acquisition allows Paramount to recycle capital from Washington, DC, into "one of San Francisco's most desirable corridors," says Chairman, CEO, and President Albert Behler.

"We see tremendous opportunity to fill existing vacancy as well as proactively manage renewals and any potential rollover in a building where in-place office rents are well below market,” he added.